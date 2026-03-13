Ohio-based brand Ortal brings another architecturally-inspired fireplace to its famous suspended Oval series of fireplaces with the Oval 80. It elevates any space with its combined sleek and modern design equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

Introduced at IBS 2026, this sculptural masterpiece lets you “experience the pinnacle of elegance” according to Ortal. It offers flexible installation: mounted or suspended. Either method “transforms warmth into a work of art.”

Ortal’s Oval 80 Fireplace becomes a centerpiece and conversation starter in any space. When suspended, it gives off the illusion it is floating. In terms of features, it integrates the brand’s Wilderness burner that enables flame output directly from within the log media for that camping vibe or bonfire-like appearance.

Moreover, it has an upgraded WiFi module for remote phone control and for integration into smart home automation systems. Likewise, it is compatible with an updated Heat Control system that enables redirection of excess heat to other areas or rooms. Its powerful enough to serve as the main heat source for the household.

In terms of size, Ortal’s Oval 80 Fireplace is compact than previous models with a smaller viewing area of 21.6″ x 10.5″ integrated with a new Anti-Reflective (AR) glass to maximize the view of the fire. It also has a significantly lower heat output: 18,000 BTU for natural gas and 16,000 BTU for propane.

Moreover, it uses a 4×6 Co-Axial Direct Vent pipe system for a cleaner and more efficient heating. With its flexible installation and modern design, it’s easy to integrate into any setup. Ortal even introduced a Reflective Black Ceramic Glass interior as a new option to give the fireplace a mirror effect.

Images courtesy of Ortal