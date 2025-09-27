Cleaning carpets is a labor intensive and time consuming manual work and costly too, if you hire professional cleaners to do the job. But in this age of modern technology, automation has overtaken most manual labor, especially in home cleaning. Robot vacuum cleaners, for one, are especially helpful in maintaining your home’s cleanliness. The Robotin R2 operates similarly, albeit it focuses on cleaning carpets.

This robot carpet cleaner that not only effectively vacuums dirt, dust, debris and hair from deep within carpet fibers. It also washes and dries them. It provides professional-grade auto-carpet cleaning using powerful AI navigation, 12 types of advanced 3D sensors, and a sensor fusion algorithm.

Robotin R2 efficiently navigates, avoid obstacles, and precisely map carpets to ensure comprehensive coverage and maximum cleaning efficiency. The sensors detect dirt level in real time and adapts its cleaning intensity accordingly. It even auto-recleans when necessary to ensure the carpet meets the cleanliness standards.

This machine effectively removes tough stains and debris and efficiently cleans 300-400 sq. ft. of space in just an hour, all while recycling dirty water to reduce water waste. After washing, it circulates 43C of warm air across the carpet for drying.

Robotin R2 has humidity sensors that continuously monitor moisture levels and adjust the drying process in real time to ensure thorough dryness. It dries 300-400 sq. ft. area in two hours. Moreover, it safe refills its water and recycles dirty water from its charging station. Likewise, it has smart app control for remote operation. Conveniently, its dual modular design lets you switch from vacuuming to washing effortlessly or choose from either.

