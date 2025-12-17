Lighting fixtures come in different designs, sizes, and functions. But when it comes to portable luminaires, wireless and sustainable ones are always ideal. Such is the case with the Nomad lamp designed by Moritz Walter and Michelle Müller.

It reimagines the lamp design into one sleek, autonomous object operable without any digital parts. It has no buttons or touch controls to turn it on or adjust the brightness levels. Instead, it relies purely on human interaction to fully work. A simple flip switches its functionality between light mode and solar charging mode.

Nomad features an hourglass design with two discs in muted colors mounted on opposing sides of a matte-finished column. One disc houses a solar panel that absorbs solar energy that powers the lamp. Meanwhile, the other disc hosts the LED lights that provide ambient illumination, ideal for reading, intimate gatherings, or for wind down situations.

It’s safe to assume that the lamp automatically turns on with each flip upward of its dedicated disc and it turns off when placed downward. Meanwhile, when in solar charging, a subtle LED display integrated along the column, which is a vertical row of dots, offers visual cues on the light quality in a room.

The more or brighter LEDs mean better solar potential. This feature encourages users to move the lamp around the room and position it where it can absorb more solar power, like the windowsill. Thanks to its wireless design and being fully solar-powered, Nomad also makes a great choice for off-grid use. Whether its for camping, picnics, or al fresco dining, it adds an elegant fixture on the table or any setting.

Images courtesy of Moritz Walter