Some of the coolest watch complications often come with extremely high price tags. Since these are usually crafted by the world’s leading luxury brands, only a select few can afford them. nd If you’re like us and are huge fans of URWERK’s timekeeping instruments, there are alternatives that won’t bleed your bank account dry. The Project 0 is one of these, and it’s currently in the crowdfunding phase.

A quick look at their Kickstarter page tells us 155 backers have already pledged $85,967 as of this writing. So far, there’s still time for other haute horlogerie enthusiasts to join in on the fun with 16 days to go. Orphic says it is “inspired by the James Webb Space Telescope, this watch bridges aerospace engineering and horology.”

The team is building the case of this stellar timepiece out of 316L stainless steel. It’s dimenions are 40 mm (47 mm from lug to lug) x 11 mm, with a lug distance of 20 mm. To make it even more dazzling, the Project 0 sports circular brushed finishes, linear brushlines, and mirror-polish on some surfaces. A double-dome sapphire lens covers the top.

Elsewhere, the exhibition case back uses a flat crystal to keep it flush. Next up are the 10 hexagons forming a triangle with three rotating elements at each point. These are where you’ll find the wandering hour markers. What follows is the minute track, visible on the top half of the flange.

Keeping everything in motion is a customized Miyota 9039 self-winding caliber. Meanwhile, the automatic movement touts a 42-hour power reserve. Swiss SuperLumiNova coats indices, as well as the rotor. The Project 0 draws inspiration from the James Webb Space Telescope and is available in three cosmic styles: Void, Nebula, and Stardust.

Images courtesy of Orphic