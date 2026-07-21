Crocs expands its Echo Collection with the Echo II, which features significant performance upgrades over its predecessor. As the brand says, it “pushes the Echo collection boldly into the future through progressive sculpting and innovative comfort.”

The Echo lineup modernizes Crocs’ iconic Classic Clog, offering a more aggressive yet stylish design that effortlessly pairs with any outfit. This second iteration retains the original’s sporty silhouette, complemented by an adjustable nylon back strap and a silicone overlay. The strap also has a Croslite heel cup for a secure fit.

Moreover, the Echo II is dual-molded from durable Croslite foam for lightweight comfort. It also benefits from the upgraded LiteRide footbed found in the original Echo and the Echo Ro. The footbed delivers sink-in softness that makes the shoe comfortable to wear all day.

However, Crocs equipped this new family member with a TPU stability shank at the midfoot, which isn’t in the original. This addition enhances the shoe’s arch support and overall stability without being bulky or adding extra weight. It also looks sleeker, sharper, and sportier than the original, with a silhouette similar to a typical basketball sneaker.

Meanwhile, innovative dual-molded Croslite channels on the outsole enhance breathability. These channels also allow sand, pebbles, or other dirt to escape. The Echo II is still compatible with Crocs’ Jibbitz charms for personalization and is easy to clean. It is available in four colorways, including Moon Burst, Solar Burst, Orange Burst, and Green Burst, that easily complement any stylish outfit.

Images courtesy of Crocs