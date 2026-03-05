Flip-flops are fine for casual walks on paved, concrete paths or on sandy shores, not when the terrain gets tough or rocky. But Bedrock’s new Rockhound sandal boasts a different DNA that makes it specially ideal for use in outdoor adventures.

It comes in a classic flip-flop silhouette but equipped with rugged features that keep you steady on your feet should you venture into rocky territory or even on muddy dirt roads. For starters, it has an adjustable strap, which in classic flip-flop design is a unique feature. You can tighten or loosen the strap according to your desired comfortable fit or for security, so the sandal stays snug and secure when the going gets tough.

Moreover, Bedrock made the sole and outsole of the Rockhound outdoor adventure-ready. The sole integrate a supportive locked-in 3D+ footbed that hugs the toes and helps lock the foot comfortably and securely without tying the down. Likewise, the sole has a more contoured and ergonomic fit for less slippage.

Meanwhile, the outsole provides the support of a sports footwear from chunky and treaded Vibram outsole. The outsole offers better grip and traction on all types of terrain, be it rocky, slippery, or uneven.

Bedrock designed its new Rockhound with sneaker-esque grip and comfort. Its hybrid styling blends athletic wear capabilities with classic flip-flop design for a more casual getup.

You can run in it and it’s less likely to flip and flop off. Rockhound will be available in three synthetic colorways at launch on March 24, and also in one special Nubuck leather edition for a more premium silhouette.

Images courtesy of Bedrock Sandals