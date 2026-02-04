If you didn’t know, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico. Slated for June 11 to July 19 this year, football fans are likely hyped way ahead of time. Meanwhile, two leading lifestyle and sports apparel brands are also gearing up for the big day. Show your support with the BAPE x Adidas “World Cup” Pack.

Organizing travel plans for highly anticipated matches will be a nightmare. Nonetheless, we know people will find a way to make it happen. The 2002 FIFA World Cup was also a co-hosted affair by South Korea and Japan. Hence, the upcoming one mark a major milestone with three countries involved.

With this in mind, it’s probably why the BAPE x Adidas “World Cup” Pack features a trio of stylish silhouettes. We have the Adistar HRMY, Campus 00, and Samba, which received a special cosmetic revamp in line with the big event.

The Samba is by far the most minimalist shoe among the group. It comes with a cream leather upper, adorned by a green BAPE STA on the lateral side, and three stripes on the medial surface. A dark gum sole completes the ensemble.

Next is the Campus 00, which arrives with a black leather upper in a crocodile skin texture. A white BAPE STA occupies the lateral side, while the three strips likewise appear on the medial section. Golden accents add a dazzling contrast in addition to the white rubber sole.

Leading the BAPE x Adidas “World Cup” Pack is the Adistar HRMY. This bad boy flaunts a green ABC CAMO upper and Shark Teeth graphics on the midsole. Expect these sneakers to hit retailers later this week.

Images courtesy of Adidas/BAPE