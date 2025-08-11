Despite the apprehension of some watch enthusiasts, the OMEGA x Swatch MoonSwatch series is a massive success. Truth be told, nobody expected it to become a cult hit even among the most snobbish of collectors. Fast-forward to 2025, and the lineup continues to grow. The latest installment — Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold — features a famous guest character.

Everyone who closely follows OMEGA’s exploits over the years should already have an idea who. Of course, it’s everyone’s beloved beagle, Snoopy. For those curious about why the cute canine regularly makes an appearance on space-related merchandise, here’s the gist of it.

Reports say the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) considers him a symbol of spaceflight safety. Likewise, Charlie Brown’s pooch is the mascot for the Space Flight Awareness program. Therefore, his presence boosts the appeal of the Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold.

Like every reference in the lineup so far, the 42 mm x 47.30 mm x 13.75 mm is crafted out of Bioceramic. For that extra pop, they’re rendering almost everything in navy. This timepiece comes with an opaline white dial, while the rest of the indices are in a shade of blue.

A notable complication is the Earth phase indicator at 10’clock with an illustration of Snoopy and his pal Woodstock beneath. Meanwhile, a moon phase sub-dial is visible at 2 o’clock, and the co-branding takes up area just below the 12 o’clock baton hour marker.

In low light, the Grade A Super-LumiNova lume glows and also reveals a special message from Snoopy. The Mission to Earthphase Moonshine Gold runs on a Quartz movement and includes a navy rubber strap. A quick peek at the case back shows a battery cover printed with the image of the Earth.

Images courtesy of OMEGA/Swatch