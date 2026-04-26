Nike has been showing one of its iconic series, nothing but love, and sneakerheads are not complaining. While we do get new models every now and then, the occasional revival or revamp never fails to drum up excitement. The Air Max 95 Total 90 Metallic Gold makes its debut ahead of a summer 2026 launch.

We know the FIFA World Cup 2026 will officially begin in June, which means collaborations abound. Almost every sports apparel label has a capsule or two that pays homage to the beautiful game. Nevertheless, not everyone is into football and just wants to rock a stylish pair of kicks.

The Air Max 95 Total 90 Metallic Gold seems to be the flashy choice for a season known for plenty of sunshine. Heat up the scene with a tonal colorway that dazzles from any angle. Our friends over at Beaverton, Oregon is likewise incorporating elements from its pitch-ready boot.

It’s a lifestyle footwear with a subtle nod to the aforementioned sport. The contrast is subtle yet distinct as the signature layers of the upper vary in hue. Capping the top are mesh fabrics, textile lace loops, round shoelaces, and color-matching stitching all around. Elsewhere, the tongue is adorned with a 95 inside a roundel in black.

As much as we would have preferred the midsole and outsole in the same shade as the rest, Nike knows better. Hence, the Air Max 95 Total 90 Metallic Gold has these rendered in black, alongside the Swoosh emblem at the lateral side of the ankle section. On the opposite surface is the 95 roundel. The heel counter, meanwhile, gets an Air Max branding and a small red Swoosh.

Images courtesy of Nike