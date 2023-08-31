We wanted to shine the spotlight on Oris for its efforts to promote the conservation of marine ecosystems. Given the renown it has courtesy of its collection of robust diver’s watches, it’s message and support for eco-friendly initiatives should spread far and wide. If you share the same sentiment as the brand, their new Aquis tie-in with Bracenet is a great accessory option.

The watchmaker previously gave us the Ocean Trilogy collection to demonstrate its call for action against plastic pollution in the world’s waters. For its collaboration with the German organization, they are raising awareness about the devastating impact “ghost nets” or fishing nets in general have on marine life.

Both are doing so via this limited-edition release. The Oris x Bracenet Aquis is available in two sizes 36.50 mm (reference number: 01 733 7770 4137-07 8 18 05P) and 43.50 mm (reference number: 01 733 7730 4137-07 8 24 05PE). This is a wonderful move on their part as it caters to varying wrist sizes.

The case, case middle, case back, bezel, top ring, crown, and bracelet are all crafted out of stainless steel. Meanwhile, a mineral glass window on the back is a welcome treat for users who love to see the inner workings of their watches. We know some might have preferred a regular screw-back instead.

Hence, this limits the Oris x Bracenet Aquis’ water resistance to 30 bar, which is still robust by anyone’s standards. Now, the highlight of each example lies beneath the double-domed sapphire crystal. A dial with intricate patterns in varying shades of green is fabricated out of net offcuts.

The materials are then gradually melted, hardened, and shaped into medallions just 0.3 mm thick. These become the mesmerizing backdrops for each Oris x Bracenet Aquis’ applied hour markers, indices, and hands. A date aperture is set just above 6 o’clock.

Timekeeping functions are handled by the Oris 733 self-winding movement based on the SW 200-1. This 26-jewel caliber beats at 28,800 vph and lasts up to 38 hours when fully wound. No two Oris x Bracenet Aquis will ever share the same dial design and that’s what makes it so special.

Images courtesy of Oris