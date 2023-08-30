What is your preferred watch size? Depending on your wrist circumference, there are designs that may or may not look good. Fashion experts recommend those that measure at least 38 mm and above are ideal for men, while anything below is typically for women. Bigger is not always better, but the Oris Aquis Pro 4000M might just be an exception.

Most timekeeping instruments with diameters of 49.50 mm or more generally tend to be on the chunky side. If you are meticulous about your style, bulkier cases could clash with your preferred outfit. Nevertheless, Oris manages to pull off a sporty profile anybody would be glad to show off for any occasion.

The Aquis Pro 4000M is presented with a titanium case that measures 49.50 mm with a 26 mm width between lugs. Even though it is not specified on the official pages, reports point out that the thickness should be around 23.4 mm with a lug-to-lug measurement of 55 mm. As you can see, this is a beefy accessory for anybody to wear.

Still, there’s a reason for its larger-than-life dimensions, as Oris rates its water resistance up to 13,123 feet. This is a diver’s watch ready for extreme depths. Reference 01 400 7777 7155-Set features a Rotation Safety System (RSS) which uses an advanced mechanism to lock the diving bezel with a minute-scale ceramic top ring in place.

Instead of the usual process, users need to lift the bezel via the vulcanized rubber edges, turn it to the allocated dive time, and push it back down securely into position. The Aquis Pro 4000M flaunts a wave pattern set against a gradient blue sunburst dial. We have the minute track in black with white indices on the flange.

A 21-jewel Oris 400 self-winding movement with a 120-hour power reserve is responsible for its timekeeping functions. Each Aquis Pro 4000M ships with a blue rubber strap that uses an adjustable titanium clasp for that perfect fit.

Images courtesy of Oris