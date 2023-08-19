Given a choice, what dial color is your favorite? We typically go with black or other darker shades, but the verdant sheen of Oris’ Aquis Dat Watt Limited Edition II seems like an exception we want to make. This stellar timepiece is not only another stylish accessory as it embodies a noble mission the watchmaker started in 2021.

This is a notable sequel to Oris’ tie-in with the Common Wadden Sea Secretariat (CWSS). It hopes to boost awareness about the conservation efforts related to its partner organization’s namesake. The captivating green dial evokes the waters of the world’s “largest tidal flats system.”

Since they’re dealing with a marine ecosystem, it’s only appropriate that the company’s renowned diver’s watch is becoming the canvas for classy collaboration. The Aquis Dat Watt Limited Edition II arrives in a 43.50 mm stainless steel case with a uni-directional rotating bezel crafted out of the same material.

A tungsten minutes scale top ring is applied to the bezel – a nice touch as the darker tone of the metal contrasts with the silverish hue of the stainless steel. Flip the Aquis Dat Watt Limited Edition II over to see a special engraving on the case back of the Wadden Sea shoreline.

Meanwhile, the medallion also includes a unique serial number to indicate its number out of 2,009 examples. This is not purely random as the production run commemorates the year the Wadden Sea was officially recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

In addition to the curated chromatic configuration of its dial, we have a circular date indication and a small seconds at 9 o’clock. The Aquis Dat Watt Limited Edition II’s functions are governed by an in-house 743 automatic caliber based on the Sellita SW220-1, which touts a 38-hour power reserve. Oris ships it with a stainless-steel bracelet and a blue rubber strap.

Images courtesy of Oris