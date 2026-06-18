Just three months after the release of the tiny yet powerful Z6 folding knife, ORIONER is back again with another pocket knife: the successor to the Z6, the Z7. But unlike the Z6, which follows the pocket knife format, albeit at merely 2.18″ long, the new release features a unique design. It has a hollow frame where the blade slides in seamlessly for discreet carry.

With the blade concealed, it looks like a teardrop, or, according to ORIONER, takes its form from the barracuda. It offers fidget-friendly blade action with a push-button deployment. A push of the button and a flick of the wrist flip the blade out smoothly on a precision ball bearing.

Meanwhile, another press of the button is all it takes to hide the blade. It smoothly drops down into the handle. Speaking of the handle, ORIONER Z7 features a lightweight anodized aircraft-grade aluminum handle made to withstand scratches and daily use. Its blade is crafted from 5Cr15MoV stainless steel, which is commonly used in kitchen knives.

The blade offers excellent corrosion resistance and edge retention. It’s sharp out of the box and makes short work of cutting leather and opening cardboard. It also trims cords without frayed strands. This is a keychain EDC blade that measures just 4.29″ when closed. It is also lighter than a small utility lighter at 33.8g (1.19oz). Likewise, it’s slim enough at just 0.47″ to hang with your other keys.

The ORIONER Z7 pocket knife is available in two finishes: Matte Grey with sandblasted aluminum and Matte Black with a matte-coated stealth finish for a dark, sleek look.

Images courtesy of ORIONER