Yeti’s Silo Jug borrows the tech and robust construction of its famous Roadie Hard Cooler series in a compact and lightweight design. It offers easy and reliable hydration anytime and anywhere, be it at picnics, tournaments, hikes, and more.

The new jug, available in both a 40oz and half gallon version, is built for heavy-duty use. It is built rock solid with the same virtually indestructible materials used in the Roadie Hard Coolers. Rugged and ready for action, yet it is remarkably light for effortless hand or bag carry.

An empty 40oz jug weighs just 0.86kg and an empty half gallon at 1.02kg. Both also come in a sleek profile at 13.4″ H x 5.7″ W for the 40oz and 14.6″ H x 6.1″ W for the half gallon. Moreover, Yeti’s Silo Jug boasts the same PermaFrost insulation found on the Roadie Hard Coolers. It has the same pressure-injected polyurethane foam insulation that keeps water ice cold for hours, from warmup to cool down.

No matterr the action, the contents also stay secure thanks to a completely leakproof lid. Seal it tight even on the go with the covered MagDock Chug Cap and MagSlider Straw Cap. Yeti also added a thoughtful feature to prevent misplaced jugs, especially after the game. The over-engineered ergonomic handle comes with fence hooks for easy grab, go, and hang situations.

On the downside, Yeti’s Silo Jug is only for room temperature or cold plain water. It’s not advisable to use it with hot drinks, or with carbonated and flavored beverages, nor as storage for food or for perishables. It is available in Rescue Red, Navy, Black, and White colorways.

Images courtesy of Yeti