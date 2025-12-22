Forget flimsy split rings or weak carabiners when it comes to securing your precious gear. Whether keys, tools, or other everyday carry essentials, the MagX 2.0 from Gadget On locks them tight when not needed, but release swiftly for fast access.

This small yet powerful EDC moves stays sturdy and moves with you no matter your destination, be it to the urban jungle or the wilderness. It offers one‑handed, glove‑friendly access with a satisfying, self‑aligning snap every time.

The MagX 2.0 is no ordinary magnetic attachment. Its powerful neodymium magnet can hold fast even under heavy load. It can carry power tools or other heavy must-haves. It comes in Mini and Max versions able to carry 3.2 lbs and 7.7 lbs, respectively.

Aside from being strong, it can also withstand daily use and abuse thanks to its robust construction. It’s crafted from high-grade 5 titanium, which isn’t just lightweight but also known for its strength and corrosion resistance.

The MagX 2.0 can take a beating and never wear out or rust. It can survive extreme hot and cold temperatures, making it an heirloom-worthy piece. Gadget On also made sure that it never comes loose when hooked to a key ring

This predecessor offers enhanced security with an upgraded LockTight system. It now features a triple-layer protection comprising of an industrial-strength adhesive, a reinforced gasket lock structure, and brand-new rubber rings for added grip and shock resistance.

The MagX 2.0 stays locked in and stays with you no matter the weather condition or how the adventure gets. It even comes in a variety of colorful finishes for added durability and aesthetic appeal.

Images courtesy of Gadget On