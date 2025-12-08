Titaner’s 63rd Kickstarter product can handle just about any task. The Shrike multi-tool may look unassuming in all its metal shell. But it packs a dangerously sharp blade and other useful utility tools that can help you out of tricky situations.

This 5-in-1 tool seamlessly integrates into your lifestyle with its sleek design that combines portability, safety, and multifunctionality. It handles everyday cutting with ease and effortlessly transforms into a scalpel-like precision tool for detailed tasks.

Titaner Shrike is compatible with four of the most common standard scalpel blades (#23 to #26). It features a zero-contact blade protection to extend the blade’s lifespan and durability. Titaner ensured that the sharpest part of the blade never touches any metal component, which could lead to rust.

Moreover, Titaner integrated a three-stage knife opening and closing for safety. There’s the 20° Safety Latch that prevents the blade from accidentally slipping open due to gravity or sudden movement. Then the 120° Pit Stop is a Safe Zone specifically for blade replacement purposes. Lastly, the 180° Full Lockout engages the locking mechanism and makes the blade and handle solid to form a single, unified unit. This is the final lock that provides zero risk of accidental disengagement.

But more than the knife, the Shrike also packs a bottle/can opener, a flathead screwdriver, pry tool, and a nail file. Built to withstand the rigors of everyday indoor and outdoor use, this tool is crafted from a solid block of GR5 titanium. It is non-toxic, skin-friendly, and corrosion-resistant, plus it’s keychain sized for optimal portability.

Images courtesy of Titaner