After making a name for itself with the launch of the Find X, Oppo is becoming one of the leading Android OEMs across the globe. This Chinese brand is competing with the likes of Huawei, Xiaomi, OnePlus, POCO, and Samsung in the mid to flagship ranges. Following its growth, the company announced its foray into smart wearables with a Wear OS smartwatch. Now it’s entering the TWS race with its Enco X earbuds.

At first, we were thinking this might be just one of those average true wireless models. Thankfully, Oppo is not heading in that direction but is instead offering class-leading features with the Enco X. They might know their way around smartphones, but when it comes to high-end audio a little help will go a long way

As such, they are co-developing their firs premium earphones with Dynaudio. With years of experience under their belt, the company sound engineers are sure to deliver the best. The Enco X undergoes extensive testing and recalibrations until it meets their strict standards.

Instead of relying on established codecs such as SBC, aptX, and AAC among others, Oppo is using LHDC. Audio experts point out that this wireless transmission technology retains more detail than the others. Therefore, users will enjoy clarity, dynamic range, and an immersive output.

Another aspect where the Oppo Enco X likewise shines is the triple-microphone setup. This ensures your calls are audible as it filters out unwanted background noise. Average runtime on a single charge is 5.5 hours and up to 25 hours with the charging case. You can grab it in two colors: White or black.

