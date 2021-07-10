If your love for the outdoors transcends to sleeping above ground or suspended between trees, then Opeongo’s AERIAL A1 Tree Tent is the way to go. This is a versatile camping solution that works great on any terrain even above water.

This outdoor gear is designed to work as either a ground tent or a hammock shelter. It features a stable, horizontal sleeping surface that is suspendable between two trees. Its lack of pressure points lets you move or sleep freely in any position you want. You can snooze on your back, side, or even lie on your stomach. This equates to an overall relaxing and comfortable sleeping experience.

Moreover, Opeongo’s AERIAL A1 Tree Tent is versatile enough it can adapt to any terrain. It is also great on rocky surfaces and even above rivers. But when on the ground, it provides protection with its 5″ high tub floor design that is fully seam-sealed along with a couple of 17″ vestibules that are accessible from either side.

This is no pop-up tent though as it requires a bit of strength to set up. It uses a suspension system with high tensile webbing straps to create a four-point connection system. This system, along with tension and two spreader bars, creates both a comfortable and sturdy sleeping space.

As for other features, Opeongo’s AERIAL A1 Tree Tent offers three internal pockets for storage. It also has a 40D nylon removable fly that allows for great airflow and prevents condensation buildup. It sets up using a single aluminum pole that supports the canopy and when paired with a small ridge pole creates vertical walls for more internal space.

Images courtesy of Opeongo