As much as we and the rest of the world enjoy the taste and versatility of milk, some are unfortunately lactose intolerant. For those who are, it means they can miss out on tasty beverages and food that use it. Plant-based alternatives are available commercially but can be costly. If you want to save, try to craft non-dairy options at home with the ChefWave Milkmade.

Even the most discerning of food critics agree that homemade meals are always top-tier. Thus, all you need are a proper recipe, quality ingredients, and the right equipment. This is a kitchen appliance beneficial for vegans and the rest who just want to omit dairy from their diet. So far, we know a lot who avoid milk as part of their ketogenic meal plan.

ChefWave endows it with a sleek and modern form factor. The machine measures 13.6″ x 6.5″ x 12.8″ and weighs around 11.7 lbs. Primarily in white, the body also features chrome elements as contrast. The package includes the Milkmade unit, a glass pitcher with a lid, a wastewater basin, and documentation.

The rear section is where you’ll find the water reservoir, which can hold up to 20 fluid ounces. Choose your base ingredient and dump everything into the chamber on top. Use the top-mounted backlit touch controls to select from six preset programs: Almond, Oat, Macadamia, Coconut, Cashew, and Soy.

“You can even customize flavors, with a drop of vanilla or chocolate. There’s no prep work, no need to pre-soak the nuts, and no need for a nut milk bag. Plus, the machine will self-clean automatically once the milk making process is complete,” writes ChefWave about the Milkmade.

Images courtesy of ChefWave