For the average person, March 10 is nothing more than just another ordinary day. Gamers, on the other hand, recognize it as Mario Day (MAR10 Day). Nintendo’s mascot is synonymous with family-friendly fun over the years. Fans of the plucky plumber are in for a cool treat courtesy of LEGO. The Mario Kart set is now ready for pre-orders.

With the Super Mario franchise’s global reach, a partnership with the Danish toy company is practically a cheat code. Just like the meme wherein almost anything the Japanese video game firm makes supposedly turns into a money printer, the venture is reportedly another success story.

At first, we were thinking this was another cool add-on to pre-existing kits. However, SKU: 72037 is a standalone scale model of the mustachioed hero of the Mushroom Kingdom and his default race car. Apart from his usual adventures, he apparently also races professionally as you can see with the LEGO Mario Kart scale mode.

To our delight, hobbyists can expect an enjoyable build with a modest challenge. In the box are 1,972 plastic bricks we can assemble into a replica of Mario and his go-kart. Once complete, it measures approximately 9″ x 8″ x 13″ (HxWxD). It remains to be seen if you can display him and his ride separately.

Nonetheless, LEGO confirms the head and arms are fully poseable, while a buildable stand lets you display the replica in dynamic angles. We can safely assume the wheels roll freely for hands-on play. With the Mario Kart set, you can finally show off your love for Nintendo’s long-running kart racing series. Now all we need is a Luigi version with his iconic death stare.

Images courtesy of LEGO/Nintendo