Let’s discuss a short overview of what an ideal home would be like. So, if your checklist includes a place with a killer view, surrounded by nature, outstanding privacy, and dripping with luxury, check out this One&Only Mandarina cliffside villa on offer from Concierge Auctions. Here, you can chill in peace and be the envy of everyone else nearby.

This is a trend we love to see more of as the real estate market continues to see more properties like this. Furthermore, estates that stand on promontories like this one in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico push luxury to a higher level. The statement literally applies here as the One&Only Mandarina house is situated about 800 feet above sea level.

Its location is within the borders of the award-winning One&Only Resorts. For the wealthy who’ve always dreamed of living there, this is the opportunity of the lifetime. According to the developers, this grandiose dwelling is one of 55 that will eventually fill the areas exclusively for private residences. Credit for the blueprints and design goes to architects from Studio Caban.

Their team are open to almost any bespoke request from the eventual owners of the fancy 8-bedroom abode. Your surroundings are not likely to change over time given the verdant Sierra del Vallejo Mountains is under federal protection. Also, the One&Only Mandarina offers panoramic views of Playa Canalan.

It spans 24,000 square feet and touts a construction mostly out of timber, stone, and other natural materials. Meanwhile, the earthy tones, open-air volumes, and floor-to-ceiling glazing let you reconnect with nature. The infinity pool even overlooks the resort, beaches, and a sea of trees below. The One&Only Mandarina villa will likely sell for $22 million or more before the hammer falls next month.

Images courtesy of Concierge Auctions