Aside from the captivating form of the BEEAH Group headquarters, an aspect that stood out what its sustainable features. Zaha Hadid Architects not only designs beautiful buildings but tries to incorporate elements that can benefit the environment. Now, it’s partnering with Rossinavi for a unique project they’re calling the Oneiric.

So far, those in the automotive and aviation industry have been pushing for electrification. Meanwhile, the yachting scene is likewise catching up with more eco-friendly concepts regularly showing up. Instead of a monohull, Rossinavi opts for a catamaran which allows the guys at Zaha Hadid to work their magic.

The Italian yacht builder describes the Oneiric as a “green technology flagship.” We keep hearing claims like that before, so let’s wait until the first unit is sailing. Moreover, the fact that it relies on solar panels to harvest energy for propulsion and other functions, implies this might not be enough.

However, it could pack a hydrogen-electric generator to make up for the deficit. Perhaps, we’ll know more if ever the Oneiric makes it into production. Nevertheless, the 138-foot twin-hull provides huge volumes to work with. Aft of the spacious main deck, for example, showcases a saloon with a bar and multiple seating options.

It then opens to a beautiful open-air lounging area with a jacuzzi and steps that lead down to a beach club. The owner’s suite faces the bow and is wrapped in privacy glass windows. Along with skylights, natural lighting can flood generously inside. Take the stairs up to the flybridge where a minimalistic social space awaits. Rossinavi says the Oneiric will rely on an AI system to monitor and regulate its power usage.

Images courtesy of Rossinavi/Zaha Hadid Architects