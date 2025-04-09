Salt and pepper grinders have become utilitarian tools often delegated inside kitchen cupboards after use because of their lack of visual appeal. But not Diego Schreibvogel’s the ELEMENTS salt and pepper grinders.

Schreibvogel took design inspiration from the organic shapes of these food ingredients. The result are unconventionally-designed grinders that are both functional as well as visually pleasing. The pepper and salt grinders feature geometric shapes: circle and cube, respectively.

The ELEMENTS pepper mill is black and spherical, mimicking the color and shape of whole peppercorns before they are crushed and grinded. Meanwhile, the salt grinder is a pristine white cube that mirrors the crystalline form of salt itself.

This thoughtful design immediately brings a visual connection between the tool and its contents. You don’t have to put labels to determine which grinder is for the pepper or for the salt. Moreover, unlike conventional grinders, Schreibvogel equipped the top with a cross-shaped rotating aluminum handle.

The handle design provides great grip control and leverage during grinding. Meanwhile, the body itself may seem challenging to hold during the process. But the textured surface ensures you get ample surface grip. Best of all, the ELEMENTS pepper and salt grinders are crafted from premium solid wood for sustainability.

The question though is they have metal burr grinders or those made of plastic. Details are scarce on this concept design, but aesthetics alone shows the ELEMENTS salt and pepper grinders make a visually attractive addition to dining table or kitchen countertop. They make great statement pieces that you can just display and not use them.

Images courtesy of Behance/Diego Schreibvogel