Gaming on the go is as popular as ever with some AAA games even getting a mobile port. The addition of handheld gaming PCs ensures we have plenty of options. Smartphones now rock some of the most powerful chipsets available. The latest iPhones are just as capable and BitmoLab wants to help you turn these devices into retro gaming platforms via the GAMEBABY.

Although some mobile games offer a retro vibe, console titles remain a favorite among nostalgic players. Tech-savvy users are aware of workarounds to integrate emulators and ROMs into iOS. With the right software and settings tweak, your iPhone becomes an old-school game system with access to a huge library of classics.

By default, the app assigns a touch-sensitive overlay with default button layouts for the game. The GAMEBABY is a cool hybrid accessory that primarily functions as a stylish protective case. Currently, it is available for the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro Max only. At first glance, the buttons and D-Pad seem purely aesthetic.

However, the magic happens when you pull off the lower part, flip it around, and reattach it. BitmoLab claims the “GAMEBABY supports GB, GBC, GBA, and NES button layouts, with custom emulator skins for perfect compatibility across various handheld console layout.” Furthermore, there is no need to charge or pair via Bluetooth.

The inner section of the case features conductive material that makes contact with the touchscreen with every press of the physical buttons. Haptic feedback can never replicate the tactile sensation you feel with an actual gamepad. The GAMEBABY natively supports the popular Delta emulator app.

Images courtesy of BitmoLab