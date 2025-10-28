The OmniSeat adapts to the mobile workforce with its thoughtful and ergonomic design. It’s perfect for students, digital nomads, freelancers, professssionals, and more who want to be productive on the go. But find it difficult to find a proper work station at a moment’s notice, especially when out in public spaces.

Its design turns public spaces into comfortable and functional remote work areas. It features a compact stool-like form with a retractable LED light for focused personal lighting and under-seat storage for bags and more.

Meanwhile, the built-in tabletop is adjustable according to the task at hand or the user’s comfort. It can tilt at various angles for typing, writing, or reading. Likewise, renders show a cushioned seat for comfort, albeit there’s no back rest, as typical of stools.

A concept product by designer Tejash Raj, the OmniSeat boasts a lightweight and packable frame. The seat folds down into a small size that can fit inside a backpack or attach to a bike rack for portability. This way, you can bring it anywhere should you decide to work, read, or be productive outdoors.

Its design also incorporates a detachable tray that can hold a laptop, tablet, or notebook, along with cable management clips to organize chargers. OmniSeat also features a minimalist silhouette with rounded edges and neutral colors to make it blend in seamlessly in any environment. By integrating these elements, the OmniSeat enhances productivity outdoors. It turns public spaces like malls, parks, and more into user-friendly areas for both work and rest.

Images courtesy of Behance/Tejash Raj