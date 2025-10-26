Bikepacking calls for a tent that provides both durable shelter and packable qualities. One that can withstand repeated compressions during storage, yet remains strong and resistant againts tears like the APEX1 from Aper.

It’s a one-person, non-freestanding, single-pole, modular tent system that packs impressively small for easy storage in saddle bags, bike packs, frame bags, top tube bags, and other compact spaces. Made from specially selected, double-sided silicone-coated nylon, it collapses efficiently to the smallest pack size possible, while able to withstand years of repeated stuffing and compression.

It weighs just a liter too when packed down, making it portable and lightweight. Yet, APEX1 is surprisingly generous inside, providing two cubic meters of comfortable space to sit upright or lie down. The tent’s material construction also ensures protection from the elements.

It features an aerodynamic, wind-stable design with slanted sidewalls that efficiently shed wind, making it ideal for use on exposed terrain. Moreover, its double-wall construction and silicone-coated nylon fabrics offer UV protection, reliable waterproofing, and long-term durability.

APEX1 doesn’t use glue and seam taping making it fully repairable with simple tools. It also has a TPU strap that connects the tent to the handlebar of the bike while on brake. This allows the bike to stay upright and prevent theft.

APEX1 offers a modular setup to further lighten your load. A full setup with the fly and inner tent (7 pegs included) weighs just 1 liter, but with the fly only it weighs 0.4 liters. It also sets up fast and easy in under five minutes. For convenient carry and storage, it comes with its own compresssion bag designed to fit perfectly inside bikepacking bags.

