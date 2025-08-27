Going tiny on your accommodations doesn’t necessarily have to mean living uncomfortably. True, you’d have to sacrifice a few modern comforts, but this should not include the sleeping quarters. Common tiny house designs call for loft bedrooms but French builder Quadrapol scratched that for its Kangourou tiny house design.

Instead of high ceilings to make up for the lack of ground space, the team opted for a one-level design measuring 8.4 meters long. Built on a triple-axle trailer, the house is ideal for four to six people and offers 9m² of living space flocked with numerous thermo-lacquered French windows to brighten and connect indoors to the outdoors, making it look and feel airy and spacious.

Kangourou opens via a glass door that leads directly to the shared living, dining, and kitchen areas. A pull-down table that ingeniously hides a built-in shelving on the wall serves both as a dining and working area. Meanwhile, the kitchen is modern and well-equipped for a home this size. It has a worktop, sink, 2-burner induction hob, and built-in fridge.

The two bedrooms are in opposing ends of the house and each feature expansive glazing for natural light and outside views. The bedrooms have floating shelves and beds with built-in drawers underneath to store clothes and other items.

Meanwhile, the bathroom in the Kangourou tiny house is elegant. It has an 80×80 shower with glass door, solid wood dry toilet, and a washbasin. The house features interior panels comprising of Krono laminate flooring, spruce paneling, wall lights, and PVC shower. It has timber cladding and steel roof and available for off-grid setup using solar panels, battery systems, and rainwater collection.

Images courtesy of Quadrapol