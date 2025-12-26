Tokyo Crafts’ Grahus tent boasts a geometric design that commands presence, setting it apart from conventional tents. It stands gracefully yet robustly, providing a comfortable shelter from the elements. It has a spacious interior, with a high ceiling that offers enough head room.

Likewise, it has flared sides that extend outward to the walls to maximize usable interior space. This design makes the interior feel larger than the actual floor area. The absence of a built-in floor allows easy tent setup and further expands the interior space.

Moreover, large windows on both sides of the Grahus tent further enhance the feeling of spaciousness and comfort. The windows provide seamless indoor-outdoor integration and offer views of the surrounding scenery. They also invite natural light inside and have panels that switch to mesh for ventilation and protection from bugs.

There are ventilation openings placed just above the large windows accessible from the inside by unzipping the top section. Moreover, the lower part of the entrance panel can be rolled up and switched to mesh for added ventilation.

Speaking of the entrance panel, the Grahus tent’s panel can be fully open, switched to mesh, or fully closed. There are also eyelets to prop up the panel. Of course, as with other camping or glamping tents, protection is important. 

Grahus tent can withstand maximum wind speeds of 25 m/s and heavy downpours. Its 75D polyester ripstop fabric shell boasts a water pressure resistance of 2,000 mm. Moreover, the inner roof reduces light transmission and condensation, and skirts reduce cold drafts and gaps around the tent. The tent also has raised edges that effectively prevent rainwater and mud splashes.

Inages courtesy of Tokyo Crafts