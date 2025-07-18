FlexiSpot is one of the top brands for office furniture and more that deliver superior ergonomics, robust build quality, and comprehensive personalization options. We had the privilege of testing some of their products, and these do not disappoint. Among our favorites are their range of highly customizable motorized standing desks. Meanwhile, they also offer rocker recliners, such as the Lotus.

First of all, this model is available in four variants. Technically, the first two — Basic and Standard — are the manual mechanical versions. The former does not swivel or rock, while the latter does. To switch between upright and reclined positions, you can pull the lever on the lateral side just below the right armrest. As for the remaining duo — Pro and Smart — these are motorized.

Design And Comfort

FlexiSpot was kind enough to send us their flagship SKU. Do keep in mind that the Lotus ships out in two packages. Ideally, both should arrive at the same time, but some couriers might deliver these separately. Thankfully, we did not encounter such issues. Assembly is pretty straightforward, but it’s even faster with an extra pair of hands to help out.

Anyway, the chair came upholstered in what is called Leathaire — a synthetic fabric that mimics the feel of genuine leather yet is breathable. Buyers can choose between four fashionable colors: Slate Blue, Sunset Brown, Petal Pink, and Creamy Ivory.

So far, these hues are unlikely to clash with a home’s classic or contemporary decor. Although the Lotus would make an awesome addition to any workplace, where it belongs is the living room, entertainment room, or in a man cave. Ours is now conveniently located in the break room.

Smart Functionality

The Standard version can swivel a full 360 degrees, but the Pro and Smart are limited to 270 degrees. It may seem like a dealbreaker at first, yet this is intentional. You see, it needs to be plugged in to fully utilize its features. Since this bad boy is motorized, the number of reclining positions is virtually endless.

However, the backrest and footrest won’t go beyond the frame’s allowed threshold for safety reasons. The padding and upholstery are remarkably plush, but not to the point where ergonomic support becomes an afterthought. In fact, a quick nap or even a full night’s sleep on the Lotus feels rejuvenating.

A hidden compartment on the left flank is handy for your TV’s remote, a gamepad, or a tablet. If you pick the Smart version, it includes a flexible smartphone holder with wireless charging for compatible smartphones or devices. For wired charging, there is a USB-A and a USB-C port, along with the recliner control buttons on the right flank.

FlexiSpot writes: “Effortlessly transforms from accent chair’s elegance to swivel’s versatility and rocker’s comfort. 1 recliner replaces 3 chairs, combining space-saving design with ultimate comfort. Effortlessly adjust positions and angles, while swivel and rock functions make it perfect for relaxing or entertaining.” Give the Lotus a try and thank us later.

Images courtesy of FlexiSpot