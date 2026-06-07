You never know when you might need to tighten a loose screw in your eyeglasses or open a package. Unexpected situations like these always require utility tools, but when you’re on the go, it’s a problem. Traditional multi-tools are heavy and bulky, and certainly not something you’d want to carry around. Hence, keychain multi-tools are the best option, like the Vortlux Titan Pocket Forge.

Small but built tough from a single, solid block of GR5 titanium, this pocket tool can handle minor repairs and even campsite tasks. It features some of the most-used utility tools in a sleek, lightweight, and stylish design that you can easily hang with your keys or as a pendant.

The Titan Pocket Forge disappears into your pocket, unnoticeable, but delivers massive utility when you need it. It amazingly integrates four of the most commonly used screwdriver bits around its tiny frame — PH2 (Phillips), SL3.0 (Flathead), SQ2 (Square/Robertson), and T8H (Torx Security). It’s literally tiny, just a tad longer than your thumb at 2.6″ long. These bits cover 90% of your daily screw-driving needs, from tightening screws to fixing electronics and more, without slipping.

Cleverly, twisting the top open reveals a blade sneaked into its core. It’s a tiny but sharp blade that makes short work of opening packages, slicing fruits, and even cutting rope. It magnetically attaches to the shank during use, but stays concealed inside the center when not in use for safe carry.

Additionally, the Titan Pocket Forge features a graphite pen and a tritium slot. Meanwhile, its reinforced tail isn’t merely for aesthetics. It’s a genuine pry bar that can pop open stubborn paint cans, open wooden crates, or scrape stickers off glass. This keychain tool is available in Stonewashed and Sandblasted finishes.

Images courtesy of Vortlux