Sotheby’s is selling this “ultra-rare” pair of Apple-branded sneakers made during the tech giant’s dark years of the mid-90s. These kicks are a stylish tribute to Apple as it features the iconic design elements of vintage Apple computers.

This is a size 10.5 crafted from cotton, rubber, and leather. The history of its previous owner remains obscure but the auction house says they were “custom-made for Apple employees” as a “one-time giveaway during a National Sales Conference in the mid-90s.” These trainers were made by Omega Sports and have never been sold on the public market.

The pair screams “90s retro” with its chunky silhouette. It comes in an all-white upper with a Reebok-style logo box, a large tongue, and a vintage rainbow Apple logo on the lateral quarter and on the tongue.

According to The Guardian, Heritage auction house sold a similar pair of Apple-branded sneakers in 2016 at an estimated price of $30,000. Then in 2018, Heritage’s director of modern and contemporary art Leon Benrimon told Esquire magazine that the pair was thought to have been a prototype of which there were only two existing pairs.

The collaboration with Omega Sports is just one of multiple joint ventures by Apple. It also launched a clothing and accessories line in the mid-80s and sold everything from umbrellas to crystal beer mugs.

However, Sotheby’s is not auctioning these Apple-branded sneakers. Instead, they are being sold directly on its “Buy Now” marketplace. These kicks are new in the box but show imperfections including yellowing around the midsoles and glue, and light marks on the toe boxes. They also come with alternative red laces. Interested buyers who have five figures to spare will get complimentary shipping.

Images courtesy of Sotheby’s