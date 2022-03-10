A little over two months ago, OMEGA made its first splash in 2022 with the Speedmaster Canopus Gold. The model was a tribute to the watchmaker’s 65 years in the timekeeping business. The cost of ownership was a staggering $81,000, which was somewhat prohibitive for most except for collectors. This month, we’re getting two variants of the Moonwatch Moonshine Gold.

Astronomy enthusiasts are aware of the Swiss company’s glorious achievements wherein the Speedmaster was worn by the brave folks who went into space and those who landed on the moon. To date, it continues to be the preferred brand by space agencies around the world.

As such, the Moonwatch Moonshine Gold series is a welcome refresh buyers may want to consider this year. These watches come in a 42 mm, round, proprietary 18k gold alloy case. Also, this presents a pale shade in contrast to the regular hue of the precious metal.

Both run on OMEGA’s renowned Master Chronometer Co-Axial Caliber 3861 chronograph manual movement with a 50-hour power reserve. There are options to pair the Speedmaster Moonwatch Moonshine Gold with a gold bracelet, a green alligator leather strap, and a back rubber strap. For those who pick the latter, the underside of the strap features a lunar surface texture.

As for the versions, one touts a green ceramic bezel with a green PVD sunray dial, while the other sports a black ceramic bezel with a Moonshine Gold sunray dial. Meanwhile, the tachymeter scale is OMEGA’s Ceragold. The Speedmaster Moonwatch Moonshine Gold also boasts contrasting sub-dials, hands, and indices.

Images courtesy of OMEGA