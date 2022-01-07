OMEGA is celebrating 65 years of its celebrated watch series in the best way possible. As with any major milestone, companies normally commemorate the event with a special edition model. What they have for us is the Speedmaster Canopus Gold. Visually, there’s nothing that extravagant to gawk at, but it’s what’s within that will spur collectors to grab one.

At $81,000, you must be wondering what this Speedy is packing. It turns out that aside from the material and craftsmanship of the timepiece, OMEGA supplies it with its renowned Calibre 321. This component and the rest of the hardware is exactly why this variant costs so much.

It’s only fitting that the Speedmaster Canopus Gold is running on this hand-wound movement. It is the very same that powered the lineup’s first release as well as the timekeeping instruments worn by those who went into space. With a heritage like that, you know that reliability is top-notch.

OMEGA describes it as the “famous manual-winding chronograph movement with column wheel mechanism, Breguet balance-spring and 18K SednaTM gold PVD coated finish.” Furthermore, the watchmaker goes on to say that it’s “the calibre that was worn on the Moon.” This distinction already justifies the price.

The Speedmaster Canopus Gold sports a 38.6 mm round case in 18K Canopus Gold with a deep black onyx dial. Buyers will love the vintage applied emblem and typography at 12 o’clock. The hands and hour markers are 18K white gold with a Canopus Gold PVD coating. OMEGA then pairs it with an 18K Canopus Gold bracelet.

Images courtesy of OMEGA