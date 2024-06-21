As huge fans of dark or blackout shades, it doesn’t mean other chromatic combinations are out of the question. We can always make an exception if it’s tastefully executed. However, we’re sure most of you agree that when designers go for an obscene amount of yellow gold, it unfortunately results in something gaudy. Oddly enough, MANSORY’s WORLD CLASS GRAND ENTRÉE oozes opulent elegance.

Based on the available information online, this bespoke machine is reportedly a one-off. Furthermore, it is likely built to showcase just how adept the German car modification outfit is with aesthetics — even when presented with the most outrageously flashy metallic tones. At the core of this dazzling ride is a legendary SUV from Mercedes-Benz.

The G-Class lineup is held by automotive enthusiasts in such high regard, which makes the G63 an ideal donor for the WORLD CLASS GRAND ENTRÉE. To ensure more than adequate space for occupants, MANSORY opted for its EVO S platform which boasts a longer wheelbase. The extension is applied to the section between the C pillar and D pillar.

Almost every surface, nook, and cranny of the vehicle is decked in gold. The conversion endows the WORLD CLASS GRAND ENTRÉE with a larger trunk, rear suicide doors, and soft-close technology, to name a few. To truly appreciate the exceptional lengths the firm goes to for unique detailing, we need to check out the cabin.

MANSORY’s exquisite craftsmanship is highlighted by the aluminum pedals, seat belt embroidery, leather sports steering wheel, quilted leather floor mats, grab handles, individual rear seating, and so much more. Carbon fiber elements are tastefully distributed across key sections of the dashboard, steering wheel, door panels, and center console.

Performance is never compromised as the WORLD CLASS GRAND ENTRÉE’s tuned twin-turbo V8 outputs 900 horsepower and 885 lb-ft of torque. This allows the SUV to easily hit 60 mph from a standstill in just 3,3 seconds and reach a top speed of 155 mph. Interested clients can also request bulletproof armor protection.

Images courtesy of MANSORY