2023 marks 75 years of automotive excellence for Porsche and we’ve covered some of their commemorative launches across varying segments. Meanwhile, another renowned brand is also celebrating a 75th anniversary of its own this year. To highlight the festivities, OMEGA imbues its Seamaster lineup with a distinctive Summer Blue hue and is headlined by Ploprof And Ultra Deep models.

Aside from these two, buyers can also check out the varying styles of the Aqua Terra, 300, Diver, and Planet Ocean. These Seamaster references tout varying depth ratings ranging from 492.13 feet to 1,968.50 feet. As the name tells us, the Ultra Deep is by far the most robust as it can withstand depths of up to 19,685.04 feet.

However, we would like to focus on the Seamaster Ploprof in Summer Blue as it flaunts a more striking silhouette. To survive dives as deep as 3,937 feet, OMEGA endows the timepiece with a 55 mm x 45 mm x 15.5 mm monobloc O-MegaSteel stainless-steel case. As you can see, this is on the chunkier side, but still classy, nonetheless.

The bi-directional rotating bezel is fitted with a sapphire insert which covers a blue backdrop with the diving scale coated in light blue Super-LumiNova. This frames a sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatments on both sides over a Summer Blue gradient dial.

The Ploprof’s lumed baton hour markers and hour hand glow light blue in the dark, while the minute hand is green. OMEGA positions the screw-down crown and its guards to the left which designates this as a destro diver’s watch. A helium relief valve also finds its way to this version.

An in-house OMEGA 8912 self-winding caliber governs its timekeeping functions with a reliable 60-hour power reserve. In line with its chromatic theme, the Summer Blue Ploprof ships with a blue rubber perforated strap and a steel pin-buckle closure. Finally, this is not a limited-edition run so take your time and pick the Seamaster that suits your style.

Images courtesy of OMEGA