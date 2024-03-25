Just when you thought the craze for OMEGA’s MoonSwatch collection had faded, collectors are once again in store for another special edition release. For the new arrival, we have another awesome iteration of the collaborative timepiece. Now, it’s adorned by the every-popular cartoon beagle, which is also considered by many as the unofficial brand ambassador for space exploration. This is the Mission To The Moonphase!

If you are fascinated by all of NASA’s remarkable exploits, then reference SO33W700 is an outstanding item to have in any enthusiast’s collection. We believe the same people who gladly splurged big bucks to complete the original MoonSwatch series won’t want to miss out on this spectacular launch.

The first thing that caught our eye was the striking tonal white colorway OMEGA and Swatch went with. We usually prefer darker shades, but there are exceptions every now and then. The Mission To The Moonphase features a 42 mm x 13.75 mm case fabricated out of Bioceramic. Lug-to-lug, the measurement is listed at 47.30 mm.

It’s a sporty timekeeping instrument complete with the usual triple sub-dial counters and a tachymeter scale on the bezel. To contrast the almost all-white aesthetic, each Mission To The Moonphase chronograph has its hands, indices, and signatures in black. Nothing too fancy here, but the case back shows a cool illustration of the moon with a paw mark.

Charlie Brown’s canine companion — Snoopy — is printed on the moon phase disc located at 2 o’clock. OMEGA makes it even more special by encoding a secret message in Grade A Super-LumiNova. The text glows blue along with the moon and stars on the sub-dial in question. The Mission To The Moonphase MoonSwatch is accompanied by a white Velcro strap.

“For more than 50 years, Snoopy has been NASA’s safety ambassador. In fact, the Silver Snoopy Award is the most prestigious honor the United States’ space agency awards to individuals and organizations for outstanding achievements related to human flight safety or mission success,” writes Swatch about the Mission To The Moonphase.

Images courtesy of OMEGA/Swatch