Everyone should be able to stay hydrated anywhere and anytime sans the worry of their drink getting contaminated. The same applies to concerns of spiked liquor during social gatherings. But the reality is people still end up getting sick or assaulted because they aren’t aware enough of what’s in their drink. This is a debilitating concern which promoted the creation of the aptly-named Baricade bottle.

Creative brand strategist and mother of two Tara Cauchi was among the unfortunate ones whose drink got spiked years ago. Instead of waiting for a solution to prevent it from happening again, she created one herself in the form of this portable water bottle that only opens via biometrics. As Cauchi says, “I wanted a solution that moved from reactive detection to proactive prevention.”

Baricade is the world’s first fingerprint-locked bottle. Its tamper-proof twist cap only opens when it recognizes your fingerprint. When someone tries to open it, the lid spins freely. But its patented compression locking mechanism creates an impenetrable seal to prevent it from opening.

This bottle uses a professional-grade waterproof fingerprint sensor that reads unique prints in as fast as 0.3 seconds. It stores and reads up to ten different prints with 99.99% accuracy, regardless if wet or slightly dirty.

Baricade is completely leakproof and its 18/8 steel, double-walled vacuum insulated interior keeps drinks hot or cold all day long. It offers efficient charging with a two-hour single charge able to power the bottle for as long as 90 days.

Images courtesy of Baricade