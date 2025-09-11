Barebones’ Mini Flashlight brings a touch of nostalgic charm to your collection of utility tools. It is similar to the brand’s Block Tower Lantern and Railroad Lantern in build and design. It features 100% real brass shell construction with aluminum accents for an antique-inspired design.

This is a must-have compact and functional flashlight for travel, camping, car kit, and more. It’s a stylish accessory to any adventure with a height of 3.88″ and 1.10″ diameter. It includes a poly strap and hang loop for enhanced portability.

Despite its size, Barebones’ Mini Flashlight is a reliable utility tool. Its antique vibe further enhanced by the unique dome lens with a ~3000k light temperature. The lens emits a warm and inviting glow with adjustable brightness to address various lighting needs.

This keychain flashlight has dimmable brightness settings from 35 to 150 lumens, including Bright, Dim, Slow Dim, and a unique Candle Flicker mode, ideal for candlelight dinners or intimate gatherings. The adjustable settings allow lighting customization for any scenario.

Moreover, Barebones’ Mini Flashlight has a copper plated magnetic base featuring a silicone ring for anti-slip support. The magnetic base also allows hands-free use when attached to a metal surface. This handheld torch runs via a USB-C rechargeable Li-ion battery with a silicone cover protecting the charging port from dust or moisture.

The good thing is this flashlight uses a replaceable battery and it’s also solidly built so it stays with you for many uses. If you’re not really on the lookout for a tactical flashlight but for something more practical yet also bright, then this here makes a great choice.

Images courtesy of Barebones