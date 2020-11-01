This Colorado Ranch originally designed for filmmaker Oliver Stone boasts a massive 15,000 square feet of interior space. It sits on 1,418 acres of land in one of Colorado’s most scenic settings of the Mt. Wilson massif.

This recreational ranch re-envisioned by high-stakes poker maverick and entrepreneurial tycoon Lyle Berman houses 8 bedrooms including two master suites. It also has 10 bathrooms and two partial baths. It also has a media room, a private office wing, and a 6-sitter formal dining room. Likewise, it offers a spa with a sauna, exercise equipment, and a steam bath.

As massive as this property is, it is only ideal that it comes with a security system. The Oliver Stone’s Colorado Ranch looks impressive with its open and inviting two-story iron buttresses that create an outdoor peaceful setting. Its spacious living space boasts rugged and refined lodge-style furnishings which include a stone fireplace, antler chandeliers, wood beams, leather sofas, and wood furniture, to name a few.

As a recreational setting, this lodge has a pool and ping-pong table. There is also a wet bar and an opening into the expansive outdoor living area that houses a fire pit.

Meanwhile, large paneled windows adorn the Oliver Stone’s Colorado Ranch for uninterrupted views of the mountains and surrounding greenery. Two galleries also run the length of the structure. Outdoors, guests can go horseback riding as the property also offers a 22-horse stall. There is also an apartment, staff cabin, a mountaintop cabin, and a guest house. With its expansive outdoor space, you can do just about anything your mind can conjure.

Images courtesy of Christie’s Real Estate