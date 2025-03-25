Located near Augsburg, Germany, overlooking views of Schmutter Valley, is House Anton II, an 80-square-meter collapsible two-story house constructed without glued elements. Instead, milled CNC (Computer Numerical Control) and mechanical joints fastened wood pieces together to adhere to circular-economy principles.

The structure features a modular design based on an 80-centimeter structural grid to allow variations in height and length. Its dismantable elements use wood dowels for a precise, interlocking mechanism without adhesives. Only the parts that are attached to the cement are screwed on.

Meanwhile, dovetail joints ensure the structural integrity of House Anton II. The beams of the coffered ceiling rest on them at a tilted 7-degree angle outward, creating eaves. These eaves prevent water from splashing onto the wooden base and offer shading to the ground-floor windows from the summer heat.

There are also wooden spikes at the intersections of the beams for added structural resistance. This setup also allow lighting cables to pass neatly through a vertical slit. As for furniture, the design maximized the functionality of the outer walls and inner divisions for storage, turning the house itself into a piece of furniture. The cubed spaces or 60-centimeter-deep gaps formed between the load-bearing frame ribs serve as shelves and wardrobes.

House Anton II is a prototype for adaptable, resource-efficient living designed by Manfred Lux and Antxon Cánovas. It features a minimalist interior design that elegantly combines wood and concrete finishes in different areas. Likewise, its modular construction method makes it scalable as a one to three-story dwelling.

Images courtesy of Cánovas Arquitectura