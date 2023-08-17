The Oliver R. Fuller Estate is a testament to an era of architectural splendor. This Spanish Colonial Revival home was built in 1929 and although it underwent restoration and updates, it retained some of its decades-long structural elements. These include vintage chandeliers, stained-glass ceilings, and a sweeping wrought-iron staircase in the soaring rotunda entry foyer.

“This rare masterpiece seamlessly blends the grandeur of Mediterranean estates with the allure of old Hollywood glamour,” Rita Whitney of The Agency described the property, which is on the market for a whopping $18.4 million. This three-level home sits on a nearly acre-sized lot at 2400 Inverness Avenue, in Los Angeles, California that offers sweeping views of the entire L.A. Basin.

Nestled behind elegant gates, the Oliver R. Fuller Estate hosts six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. It was designed by Harry Hayden Whiteley, AIA, as a “retreat transcending time and a sanctuary capturing the essence of Southern California living.” It boasts across a little more than 11,000 square feet of interior space with the Baronial step-down living room finished with hardwood floors, an ornate fireplace, and French doors that lead to a balcony overlooking the pool, spa, and the city below.

Other highlights include a light-filled library with honeycombed coffered ceiling, stained glass, fireplace, and a Prohibition-style bookcase bar. The dining room rests underneath a hand-stenciled wood ceiling and opens to a covered veranda. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with commercial-grade appliances, a Butler’s pantry, an oversized island, and a breakfast nook.

All of the bedrooms found upstairs oozes 1920s charm. The master suite has a fireplace, two walk-in closets, a spa-like bathroom with stained glass, and a separate tub and shower. Meanwhile, the lower level of the Oliver R. Fuller Estate hosts a media room, climate-controlled wine cellar, and a gym. There’s also a four-car garage and motor court on the property.

Images courtesy of Rita Whitney/The Agency