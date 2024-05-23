The Olight Prowess is a multifunctional flashlight boasting a max 5000 lumens and a max beam distance of 245 meters. It runs on a rechargeable 5000mAh lithium-ion battery that ensures up to 20 days of continuous illumination under Moonlight mode. Other light modes include Low, Medium, High, and Turbo.

What makes this torch unique is its bi-directional illumination. A simple toggle forward of its power switch delivers bright white light from six high-performance LEDs across all five light modes on the front. Meanwhile, a flick backward offers a cozy, warm 360-degree dimmable light on the back. The reverse lighting is ideal for bedside illumination as it offers a smooth, stepless dimming at a max 800 lumens.

Another great feature of the Olight Prowess is its dual charging. It supports USB-C charging by using its detachable base as a dock for convenient charging anytime and anywhere. It also supports MCC charging with an optional MCC3 cable for a snap-and-go magnetic charging.

As for its design, this flashlight incorporated the Fermat mathematical formula to give its body a diamond-like texture. This renders a stunning gradient-like appearance on the handle and a 15.7-degree (the angle between the vertical and inclined surface) comfortable, non-slip grip.

Moreover, the Olight Prowess offers versatile functionality both indoors and outdoors using varied accessories. Mount it on the wall using its holster and fixing bracket for increase illumination or attach it to a tactical tripod through its 1/4″ threaded hole for wider illumination. The tripod also converts it into a desk lamp. It also magnetically attaches to metal surfaces for hands-free use.

Images courtesy of Olight