The Mini ONA gets you from the kitchen to the outdoors with its minimalist yet impressive capabilities. It holds its ground whether you’re cooking up a storm under open skies or in a bustling kitchen thanks to its compact, robust, and lightweight design at just 136 grams.

Designed by Quintin Middleton of Middleton Made Knives, known for his custom-made chef knives, this knife is “designed to redefine your kitchen experience.” It effortlessly blends form and function that exudes a sleek and ergonomic design. Despite its size, it’s worthy to be your companion with an ergonomic grip and a 3.5” long sharp blade that can tackle anything from slicing, cutting shaving, and more.

The Mini ONA though don’t just stop at the kitchen counter. It’s your ultimate hiking, camping, or hunting buddy. It ensures a comfortable and secure grip and precise control during every culinary endeavor, while its compact size enables nimble maneuverability, making it great for intricate tasks and delicate ingredients.

In terms of craftsmanship, this knife is made with meticulous attention to detail. It is made from S35VN stainless steel, which is one of the toughest and hardest stainless steel available. This steel boasts great wear resistance and despite it being a hard steel, it is very easy to sharpen.

Meanwhile, the 4.25″ long handle is made with G10 and stainless steel liners. The Mini ONA is incredibly sharp and precise, making it a challenge to use for beginners. But it can tackle a variety of tasks, from delicate slicing to precise mincing, making it a versatile tool ideal for a wide range of culinary situations.

Images courtesy of Quintin Middleton