Belkin brings a fresh face to the oversaturated market of magnetic charging accessories with the Stage PowerGrip Power Bank. It debuted at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, much to the delight of visitors who saw a unique design unlike its kind.

This charger looks like a disposable camera with a shutter button, which may be for aesthetic purposes only. Belkin designed it with the avid traveler, adventurer, and creator in mind. Its rubbery grip ensures you get a secure hold when taking photos, videos, or selfies so it doesn’t slip from your hand. It also has a curved metal piece above to hang a wrist strap, carabiner, or keychain.

Moreover, Belkin’s Stage PowerGrip Power Bank takes design inspiration from the bulky shape of a DSLR camera. The bulged edge doubles as a stand for hands-free use while its overall shape offers a more ergonomic and comfortable hold for long periods.

Think of taking landscape videos using a candy-bar-shaped smartphone. It’s tiring on the wrist and hand. This power bank not only recharges your device. It also keeps your hands safe from fatigue. Meanwhile, powering the Belkin Stage PowerGrip Power Bank is a built-in rechargeable 10,000mAh battery with an LED display on the backside to show the battery level percentage of the power bank.

This device provides 7.5W magnetic wireless charging and also wired charging. It has a spare retractable USB-C charging cable and USB-C output ports. Belkin says the Stage PowerGrip Power Bank will be available in Sandbox, Pepper, Powder Blue, Fresh Yellow, and Lavender colorways. There’s also a Black variant shown in the company’s press images. There’s no update yet on its price and Belkin estimates it should be available May of this year.

Images courtesy of Belkin