Flashlights are handy tools to have, but are sadly not on the radar of most people. Nonetheless, recreationists, the military, survivalists, and those who never leave home with their EDC kit understand the benefits. Unless evolution finally grants us the ability to see in the dark, a portable light source should always be within reach. You’ll also need batteries, which is where the Ostation 2 Pro comes into play.

If this seems familiar, you’ll be glad to know that it’s a follow-up to Olight’s Ostation, which we featured before. This time around, the smart battery charging station features new enhancements to make it a worthwhile upgrade. Although the majority of modern devices typically ship with built-in power sources, user-replaceable options are better for sustainability.

We recommend the Ostation 2 Pro over the standard SKU, courtesy of the proprietary charging ports for Olight flashlights. It functions as a battery charger, tester, and organizer. For convenience, sensors automatically detect the position and polarity of the batteries for worry-free operation. The system also detects compatibility.

Furthermore, the device actively monitors thermals and adjusts the charging speeds accordingly. You only need to deposit AA cells and AAA cells into their respective receptacles, and it handles the rest. Elsewhere, real-time information such as battery type, charge levels, and time left is viewable on a 2.8″ touchscreen.

The Ostation 2 Pro “is your all-in-one solution for smarter battery management. It seamlessly combines intelligent charging, automatic battery testing, and organized storage—all in a single, compact device. From powering up to sorting out, it declutters your space and simplifies your routine.”

Images courtesy of Olight