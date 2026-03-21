For high-quality charging accessories and other mobile power solutions, Anker has established itself as a household name. Lately, however, a relatively new player in the scene is making waves for its sleek and stylish products. SHARGE presents the Disk Pro — a portable storage device that offers more than just speedy read/write speeds.

This gadget is primarily marketed as an external storage platform and a 5-in-1 hub. It is available in two colors: White and Yellow. Buyers have three storage capacities to pick from: 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB. Since almost all modern smartphones and tablets no longer ship with expandable storage slots, it will come in handy.

First of all, SHARGE sticks with its signature futuristic design language with transparent sections. Tech-savvy users usually find see-through cosmetic elements fascinating, and so do we. The Disk Pro also claims to be “the world’s first actively cooled hub with built-in NVMe PSSD.” It measures 90 mm x 61 mm x 11 mm and weighs only 5.3 ounces.

Speaking of cooling, this diminutive yet versatile accessory is packing a silent turbo fan. We all know digital storage media generate plenty of heat during high-speed data transfer. Activate Auto Mode, and the Disk Pro automatically adjusts fan speeds accordingly between 7,000 rpm and 10,000 rpm. For larger file sizes, SHARGE recommends Turbo Mode.

With its cooling system fully operational, temperatures stay within 50°C to ensure zero performance throttling. The Disk Pro also supports a 100W input and a total output of 80W. Another awesome facet is the magnetic enclosure to help it stick to the metal housing of smartphones, tablets, and laptop lids. Meanwhile, it comes with an integrated USB-C cable, two USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a USB-C port.

Images courtesy of SHARGE