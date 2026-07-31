Another American whiskey heads our way, and this time it’s from Old Elk Distillery. The company operates out of Fort Collins, Colorado, but is now overseen by Middle West Spirits. If the age statement matters to you, these three spent a decade in their respective casks, developing distinct character for us to enjoy. We have the 10 Year Collection.

To break it down, the trio includes a straight bourbon, a wheated bourbon, and a wheat whiskey. As you can see, there’s enough variety to sip at the end of the day. “Through this 10-year collection, we can offer a line of whiskies with exceptional quality while maintaining accessibility, something truly rare in the industry,” states Middle West Spirits CCO Luis Gonzalez.

Starting with the 10 Year Straight Bourbon, its mashbill uses 51% corn, 34% malted barley, and 15% rye. Old Elk bottles it at 52.5% ABV or 105 proof. It exudes notes of rich oak, almond paste, honeycomb, bright fruits, fig jam, vanilla, caramel, and cocoa.

Next up is the 10 Year Wheated Bourbon, which lists the formulation as 51% corn, 46% wheat, and 3% malted barley. Like the first, it’s also shipping at 52.5% ABV or 105 proof. The distillery points out essences of vanilla custard, French vanilla ice cream, caramel cream, chocolate, toasted hay, and brown sugar.

The final entry in the 10 Year Collection is the 10 Year Wheat Whiskey. You have a simpler recipe this time around at 96% wheat and 4% malted barley. A sip evokes hints of sweet cream, cinnamon, peaches, apricots, stewed apples, toasted oak, and brown sugar.

“Our 10 Year Collection is what happens when patience and the pursuit of a great-tasting whiskey meet, reads the Old Elk Distillery website.

Images courtesy of Old Elk Distillery.