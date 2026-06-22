Cleaning fruits and vegetables under running water, soaking them in baking soda, or using CO2 may not be enough to remove pesticides, dirt and dust, bacteria, or other impurities. The OJA GS66 Pro offers an ingenious alternative that goes beyond traditional rinsing.

It integrates a triple-cleaning method into a compact, pocketable device that serves as a “washing machine” for produce. It features a multi-layer cleaning system that includes dual-directional physical scrubbing, blue light purification, and active hydroxyl technology.

GS66 Pro combines a powerful Vortex system with a food-grade soft silicone brush for a deeper, more thorough clean. Its patented dual-vortex impeller ensures full water coverage to all areas. It creates a strong, bi-directional water flow to move produce and wash away impurities, while the brushes rotate in both directions to gently scrub the surface clean.

The dual-direction scrubbing continuously circulates water from multiple angles to cover more surfaces throughout the cleaning cycle. This method loosens surface buildup and residues more effectively, while preventing bruising on delicate produce.

Moreover, GS66 Pro uses Hydroxy-based purification technology to help create a more active cleaning environment in water. It works with the scrubbing and Vortex water flow to remove surface residues, dirt, and everyday impurities. Lastly, the integrated blue-light function enhances the cleaning and washing routine without the need for detergents.

The device offers five intelligent cleaning modes for different types of produce and cleaning needs, from delicate berries to everyday vegetables and fruit. It is IPX7 waterproof and runs on two 2000mAh rechargeable batteries that last for ten to 15 uses per charge. Built with dual TI1 pure titanium electrodes and a platinum-ruthenium protective layer, GS66 Pro offers reliable operation for long-term use.

Images courtesy of OJA