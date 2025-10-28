Cleaning fresh produce under running water is helpful but it doesn’t necessarily ensure a thorough sweep of whatever contaminants there are on fruits or vegetables. For the meticulously health conscious, being over the top in the washing takes time, especially when dealing with leafy greens. Thankfully, certain kitchen devices help in this area, even removing pesticides, like the Cadre Bio Fresher.

Designed by Jinni Zhang for Cadre Japan, it’s a nifty tool in the kitchen and overall household cleaning. It comes in a minimalist and compact form for easy use and storage. It has a clean silhouette, with a cylindrical form finished in matte and metallic accent.

Bio Fresher uses ultrasonic waves and electrolysis technology to remove pesticides, contaminants, and more that may have lingered after washing. It works by decomposing water into ozone and other substances, making it ideal for a wide range of uses.

The device helps reduce the amount of microorganisms in fruits and vegetables to keep them fresh for longer. It also sterilizes items and even removes stains from clothing. It is completely waterproof for full direct water submersion and features an easy-to-use interface. Simply place it in a bowl with your produce or items for cleaning, press the power button, and leave it to do its job.

Bio Fresher has three modes to choose from depending on the water level. Soak for three minutes with 3L or less of water, six minutes for 3-5L, and 9 minutes for 5-10L. It works with tap water only and not filtered or purified water. Moreover, its disinfecting power is limited to surfaces that come into contact with water. It runs on a USB-C rechargeable battery for wireless portability.

Images courtesy of Cadre