Do you feel fatigued at the end of the day? Is this a regular occurrence, or maybe just an occasional thing? Most of us chalk it up to lack of sleep, improper nutrition, plenty of other causes, but the culprit might be something else entirely. By now, it’s no longer a secret that proper posture while seated matters a lot. Therefore, you should consider one like the Vision Chair for your workstation at home.

Let’s be honest, there is no way a company would foot the bill for a premium piece of furniture. They might, if it’s for the bigwigs or maybe an area where valued clients regularly hang out. Thus, the cost of this bad boy will likely be an out-of-pocket type of deal.

Nonetheless, there are plenty of benefits on paper that would more than make up for it. As Levistask points out, “the Vision Chair is the world’s first chair to make elevated seating possible.” The manufacturer claims its patent-pending mechanism makes it possible to comfortably sit at a 115-degree angle.

In this position, it supposedly “combines the benefits of standing with the ease of sitting.” It sounds counterintuitive at first and seems like the user is prone to slipping off, yet the engineering implies otherwise. The ergonomic seat features an Anti-Slip Matrix (small dots cover the material to enhance grip).

Most of its main components are highly adjustable to truly dial in the perfect support position. “The Vision Chair was born from the union of two design worlds: the mechanical discipline and precision of German engineering, and the minimal, human-centered principles of Scandinavian design,” writes Levitask.

